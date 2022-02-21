Munim Shahriar gets maiden call-up; Mushfiq, Shakib, Litton recalled for Afghanistan T20I series

Hard-hitting batter Munim Shahriar got his maiden national team call-up as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 14-man T20I squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series. Experienced campaigners - Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib AL Hasan and Litton Kumer Das have also been recalled after missing the last T20I series against Pakistan in December last year.

Munim impressed with his explosive batting in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) having played six matches and scoring 178 runs at a strike rate of more than 150. He has a similar strike rate in domestic T20s as well.

Mahmudullah Riyad is set to lead the team in the shorter format of the game.

As many as six players have been dropped meanwhile.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hossain Sohan, Akbar Ali and Aminul Islam Biplob had to make the way out.

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, who has had a terrible outing in the BPL, retains his place in the squad.

Bangladesh T20I squad against Afghanistan-

Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam and Md Naim Sheikh.