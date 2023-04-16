Mumbai Indians to wear women's team jersey against KKR

Sports

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 01:50 pm

Mumbai Indians to wear women's team jersey against KKR

On the momentous occasion of ESA (Education and Sports for All) day, which is an initiative by the Reliance Foundation, the men's team has made a heartwarming gesture to honour and celebrate the incredible women in sports.

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Mumbai Indians to wear women&#039;s team jersey against KKR

In Sunday's upcoming IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Mumbai Indians (MI) men's team will be sporting the MI women's team jersey.

On the momentous occasion of ESA (Education and Sports for All) day, which is an initiative by the Reliance Foundation, the men's team has made a heartwarming gesture to honour and celebrate the incredible women in sports.

The Mumbai Indians men's team led by Rohit Sharma will don a special kit that is similar to the kit that the MI women's team wore in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Speaking to MumbaiIndians.com, Nita Ambani said, "This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first-ever Women's Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year's ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday."

Speaking on celebrating ESA day, MI head coach Mark Boucher told the MI media team, "Mumbai Indians have been fantastic in creating this initiative and hopefully, it's going to go out to the rest of the world. The biggest lesson that they will take away from this game as well is that seeing sports and inspiring them to be able to play sport at a professional level one day."

Under the leadership of Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, MI women's won the inaugural edition of the tournament beating Delhi Capitals in the final by seven wickets.

Cricket

Mumbai Indians / IPL / Women's IPL

