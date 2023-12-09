Mirpur pitch probably the ‘worst in my career’, says New Zealand skipper Southee

Sports

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

Mirpur pitch probably the ‘worst in my career’, says New Zealand skipper Southee

The mean batting average of 16.61 was the second-lowest for any Test match in Bangladesh. Glenn Phillips (87 and 40*) was the only batter who crossed 20 in both innings.

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 05:53 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Had rain not played spoilsport, the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand would have been over in two days. There was absolutely nothing for the batters in the Mirpur wicket and New Zealand captain Tim Southee said it was probably the "worst" pitch he has seen in his career.

The mean batting average of 16.61 was the second-lowest for any Test match in Bangladesh. Glenn Phillips (87 and 40*) was the only batter who crossed 20 in both innings. 

"I think it was just a scrappy Test match. Obviously, a tough wicket. Runs were hard to come by. And just those little moments and partnerships throughout were crucial, whereas in other matches, I guess when conditions are a little bit more even between bat and ball, they don't get noticed as much. But for the guys to come out and scrap and fight on a pretty tricky surface and come out with the win was pretty pleasing," Southee told reporters after the game.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was New Zealand's first Test win in Bangladesh in 15 years and Southee was pleased with the effort despite the hostility of the pitch. 

"Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career. Just like I said, the balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured into the bowler's hands. So, I think for the match to be over in 170 overs sort of reflects that. So, for our guys to scrap away and then come away with the win was a big pleasure," he said.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tim Southee / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

10h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

20m | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

50m | TBS Round Table
US vetoes UN resolution for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

US vetoes UN resolution for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

1h | TBS World
McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

3h | TBS World