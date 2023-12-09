Mirpur pitch probably the ‘worst in my career’, says New Zealand skipper Southee

Had rain not played spoilsport, the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand would have been over in two days. There was absolutely nothing for the batters in the Mirpur wicket and New Zealand captain Tim Southee said it was probably the "worst" pitch he has seen in his career.

The mean batting average of 16.61 was the second-lowest for any Test match in Bangladesh. Glenn Phillips (87 and 40*) was the only batter who crossed 20 in both innings.

"I think it was just a scrappy Test match. Obviously, a tough wicket. Runs were hard to come by. And just those little moments and partnerships throughout were crucial, whereas in other matches, I guess when conditions are a little bit more even between bat and ball, they don't get noticed as much. But for the guys to come out and scrap and fight on a pretty tricky surface and come out with the win was pretty pleasing," Southee told reporters after the game.

It was New Zealand's first Test win in Bangladesh in 15 years and Southee was pleased with the effort despite the hostility of the pitch.

"Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career. Just like I said, the balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured into the bowler's hands. So, I think for the match to be over in 170 overs sort of reflects that. So, for our guys to scrap away and then come away with the win was a big pleasure," he said.