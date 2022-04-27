Miraz ruled out of first Test against Sri Lanka, Nayeem replaces him

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka. He sustained a finger injury during a Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match a few days back.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the news through a press release.

BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said: "Miraz dislocated his right little finger while trying to take a catch in a match on 24 April. An X-ray has revealed a small avulsion fracture. A splint has been used to support and protect the injured area. Initial assessments suggest that the recovery could take at least three weeks which effectively rules him out of the first Test against Sri Lanka."

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has been named as Miraz's replacement in the squad announced for the first Test.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 08 May for a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 15 May while the second Test commences at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 23 May.