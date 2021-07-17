Messi sends thank you message to 100-year-old fan who has noted down every goal he has scored

Sports

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt thank you video to a 100-year-old fan that has spent years making a note of every goal scored by the Barcelona and Argentina star.

The fan, named Hernan, has made a note of each goal on paper, where he writes down the date, opponent and the number of goals scored by Messi on the given day.

Hernan's grandson revealed his grandfather's hobby on social media in an appeal to the Barcelona icon and the dedication to chronicling Messi's career has earned him a thank you message from the man himself.

"Hello Hernan," Messi said in a video recorded for his 100-year-old superfan. "I've listened to your story. It's crazy, I don't have my goals written down like you have done it.

"I want to send you a big hug and I want to thank you for keeping track of that. I wish you the best. Bye!"

It's been a big week for Messi, who will still be riding high after lifting Argentina to a Copa America triumph.

The trophy is Messi's first on the senior international level, helping check one of the few boxes that had previously been unchecked in his illustrious career.

It has been confirmed that Messi is set to sign a new five-year contract at Barcelona and take an incredible 50 per cent wage cut to remain with the club.

The decision comes after his previous contract came to an end after a year of uncertainty around his future, but that uncertainty is set to come to an end as he commits himself to Barcelona once again.

 

