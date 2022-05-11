McCullum a contender to become England test coach

Sports

Reuters
11 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

McCullum a contender to become England test coach

Former South Africa and India head coach Gary Kirsten has been linked with the role, while Collingwood was also considered a candidate.

Reuters
11 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:54 pm
McCullum a contender to become England test coach

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is a contender to take over as England test coach, the BBC, and other British media reported.

Chris Silverwood left the role in February in the aftermath of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named as caretaker. The England and Wales Cricket Board then invited applications for separate test and white-ball coaches.

The reports said 40-year-old McCullum, who is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, was keen on taking the job and that an announcement was expected this week.

Former South Africa and India head coach Gary Kirsten has been linked with the role, while Collingwood was also considered a candidate.

McCullum played the last of his 101 tests at Christchurch in February 2016 against Australia, where he hit the fastest century in the format (54 balls), finishing his career with 6,453 runs including 12 tons and 31 half-centuries.

England last month unveiled New Zealand-born Ben Stokes as their new test captain, hoping for a swift turnaround under the talismanic all-rounder after a tame end to Joe Root's five years in charge.

England face New Zealand in a three-match home series in June.

Cricket

Brendon McCullum / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

7h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec