Anderson announces retirement, to play his final Test against West Indies at Lord's

James Anderson confirmed the development to the ECB via a personal statement on Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Saturday announced that he is all set to retire from Test cricket after the first Test at Lord's against the West Indies in the coming summer, on 10 July. 

The 41-year-old confirmed the development to the ECB via a personal statement.

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test," he said.

