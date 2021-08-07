Mazatlan could sign Messi and Ronaldo, claims president

Sports

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

Mazatlan could sign Messi and Ronaldo, claims president

The club chief posted a survey on Twitter asking if they should target the Argentina star.

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 05:04 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Mazatlan president Ricardo Salinas Pliego says Liga MX side could sign both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Teams are on alert as Messi has become available after Barcelona confirmed he will not sign a new deal and although Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the favorites to land him, the Mexican side's chief is optimistic.

The president posted a poll on Twitter asking fans if his side should go after Messi or former player-turned-politician Cuauhtemoc Blanco this summer.

What has been said?

"I am thinking of inviting Messi to collaborate with Mazatlan," he wrote before sharing the survey.

When one skeptical follower expressed doubt that Mazatlan could get the Argentina star, Salinas Pliego replied: "I have plenty to bring Cristiano Ronaldo as well."

He then posted images from outside the club's stadium, adding: "They are already getting Lio Messi's jersey ready there at the Kraken. Such nerves!"

What is Mazatlan?

The club is based in the northwestern state of Sinaloa in Mexico and is owned by Salinas, one of the richest people in Mexico with a net worth of over $13 billion (£9.37b)/.

Mazatlan was only founded in 2020 after Monarcas Morelia relocated, making its Liga MX debut last season and finishing14th in the table in the Apertura campaign.

The team then came in 13th in the 2021 Clausura.

Benat San Jose's team is off to a good start this season, winning the first two games of the Apertura, beating Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

Source: Goal.com

Football

Leonel Messi / cristiano ronaldo / Mazatlan / transfers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

3d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

3d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

4d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I