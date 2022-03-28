Marsh set to miss Australia's white-ball series in Pakistan

Sports

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Marsh set to miss Australia's white-ball series in Pakistan

Australia are already without test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood for the three one-dayers, starting on Tuesday, and a lone Twenty20 match, with the fast bowling trio rested after the three-test series, which the tourists won 1-0.

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:11 pm
Marsh set to miss Australia&#039;s white-ball series in Pakistan

Australia have suffered more injury problems ahead of the white-ball leg of their tour of Pakistan with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh set to be ruled out with a hip injury.

Australia are already without test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood for the three one-dayers, starting on Tuesday, and a lone Twenty20 match, with the fast bowling trio rested after the three-test series, which the tourists won 1-0.

Fast bowler Kane Richardson has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

"He's (Marsh) injured his hip-flexor, we think, at training," captain Aaron Finch told reporters on Monday.

"We are going to have to wait and see what that looks like but I don't think he'll be available for the series based on how he was feeling yesterday.

"He sustained that in a fielding drill, it was a high intensity, lateral movement drill and he bent down to pick it up one-handed and went to throw and felt a twinge."

Marsh, who was the player-of-the-match in Australia's 2021 Twenty20 World Cup final win against New Zealand, could also miss the ongoing Indian Premier League where he was picked to represent Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals.

Cameron Green, who has played just one 50-overs match, is expected to fill the all-rounder's slot in the Australia's side.

"He will probably bat in that middle-order," Finch said of the 22-year-old Green, who has played 12 tests.

"We're seeing that he's a super talented cricketer. He's someone who has been quite consistent in his test career so far. His impact with the bat and ball can't be underestimated. I'm really excited for Cam to get that opportunity."

Cricket

Mitch Marsh / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy