Man City sign defender Gvardiol from Leipzig

Sports

Reuters
05 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:58 pm

Related News

Man City sign defender Gvardiol from Leipzig

British media said Gvardiol was signed for 90 million euros ($99 million), making the 21-year-old the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for 80 million pounds ($101.98 million) by Manchester United in 2019.

Reuters
05 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has joined Premier League champions Manchester City from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a five-year deal, the treble winners announced on Saturday.

British media said Gvardiol was signed for 90 million euros ($99 million), making the 21-year-old the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for 80 million pounds ($101.98 million) by Manchester United in 2019.

Gvardiol is Pep Guardiola's second signing in this transfer window after Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea. City won their first Champions League title in June and also took the F.A. Cup to complete a rare treble.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me," Gvardiol said in a statement.

"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

"To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football."

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and made 87 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club since his debut in 2021, helping them win their first German Cup title and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga last season. Gvardiol, who has 21 caps for Croatia and helped them finish third at the 2022 World Cup, is the latest big name to leave the club.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool in July while French forward Christopher Nkunku and Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer switched to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively, in June.

Football

Josko Gvardiol / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

8h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

53m | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier