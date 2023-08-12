Mahmudullah axing based on discussion with Shakib and management, says chief selector

Experienced middle-order batter Mahmudullah was left out of Bangladesh's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. Although he has been out of the team since the Ireland ODI series at home, it looked like he would make it into the Asia Cup squad as he was part of the skill camp.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin explained the decision of leaving him out during the press conference in Mirpur.

"We thoroughly deliberated before reaching a decision regarding Mahmudullah," Minhazul said. "The team management presented a plan, taking into account the upcoming matches, and we made our decision based on that. We also discussed it with the captain."

It looks like the team has moved on from the experienced campaigner and the third ODI against England in Chattogram could well be his last match in Bangladesh colours.