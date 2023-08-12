Mahmudullah axing based on discussion with Shakib and management, says chief selector

Sports

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

Mahmudullah axing based on discussion with Shakib and management, says chief selector

It looks like the team has moved on from the experienced campaigner and the third ODI against England in Chattogram could well be his last match in Bangladesh colours.

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 02:43 pm
Mahmudullah axing based on discussion with Shakib and management, says chief selector

Experienced middle-order batter Mahmudullah was left out of Bangladesh's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. Although he has been out of the team since the Ireland ODI series at home, it looked like he would make it into the Asia Cup squad as he was part of the skill camp. 

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin explained the decision of leaving him out during the press conference in Mirpur.

"We thoroughly deliberated before reaching a decision regarding Mahmudullah," Minhazul said. "The team management presented a plan, taking into account the upcoming matches, and we made our decision based on that. We also discussed it with the captain."

It looks like the team has moved on from the experienced campaigner and the third ODI against England in Chattogram could well be his last match in Bangladesh colours. 

 

Cricket

Mahmudullah / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

13h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May