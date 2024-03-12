Liverpool an 'annoying pain' for others in the title race, says Klopp

Sports

Reuters
12 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 06:41 pm

Related News

Liverpool an 'annoying pain' for others in the title race, says Klopp

The point shared at Anfield left Liverpool in second place on goal difference and Arsenal on top. City are third on 63 points, one behind the top two, with 10 games left to be played in the closest title race since 2014.

Reuters
12 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 06:41 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool have to fight in every game in their bid for the Premier League title in a race between the top three, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side fell to second place in the standings following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The point shared at Anfield left Liverpool in second place on goal difference and Arsenal on top. City are third on 63 points, one behind the top two, with 10 games left to be played in the closest title race since 2014.

The German was optimistic that his side would be a pain for the other two teams as Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion next in the league on March 31, the same day that City host Arsenal, which could further reshuffle the standings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are this gritty, annoying, pain you will not get rid of... In our situation we cannot now run away from other teams," Klopp told the club's website.

"Arsenal are in incredible shape, the last five or six games I saw them - which were outstanding - they played pretty much exactly the same line-up. No (Gabriel) Martinelli but then you have (Leandro) Trossard, that's good as well.

"We just have to fight through (the remaining 10 games) to be there."

Liverpool, who won the League Cup last month, are fighting on all remaining fronts in the manager's last season at the club. They host Sparta Prague on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Football

liverpool / Jurgen Klopp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

1h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

2h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

4h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

29m | Videos