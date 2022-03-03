Litton ready to contribute whichever way the team wants

Litton Das was named the most valuable player of the match for his sublime 60 off 44 balls against Afghanistan and his innings was the prime reason why Bangladesh could cross 150 after a bumpy start. The wicketkeeper-batter has hit the purple patch and has been among the runs for the last few months.

He scored a terrific counterattacking hundred in his last Test innings in New Zealand and followed it up with an award-winning performance against Afghanistan in the recently concluded three-match ODI series.

But Litton wasn't in the greatest of touches in T20 cricket. He was dropped from the team for the Pakistan T20Is after an abysmal T20 World Cup. In his comeback game in the shortest format, Litton played orthodox cricket shots and blazed his way to a well-made fifty.

But the right-handed batter prefers to leave the past behind and live in the present. "First of all, there was no discomfort [regarding off-form in T20Is]. It's such a role where you succeed one day and fail on the next. I got a chance in this match and I tried to do well," he said.

"T20I is a different ball game. You have enough time in Tests and ODIs. This format is different. But if you are in good touch, it becomes easy for you in any format," he added.

Litton opens in ODIs and bats in the middle-order in Tests. It was only the fourth time Litton played at number three in the last two years in T20Is. He stated that he will bat in whichever position the teams wants him.

"When I play for the team, my first priority is to help the team. If the team management wants me to open, I'll open. If they want me to bat at seven, I'll do that too. I haven't kept in T20Is for a while. But today I did. If the team wants me to open tomorrow, I'll do that. I'll try to give my hundred percent in whatever I do," he said.

Bangladesh did not take too many risks in the powerplay and targeted a score somewhere around 150 to 160. "We had a plan that we would score around 150-160. If we thought about scoring more, then we had to take more risks and it could've worked against us. I played Mujeeb [Ur Rahman] well in the BPL and it helped me. I had the confidence against him."

But he admitted that the hosts could've posted a bigger total if they were a bit smarter. "We could have scored 20 more runs if we played smartly. When Shakib [Al Hasan] and I got some momentum, he got out. Same happened with [Mahmudullah] Riyad bhai. Momentum matters in T20 cricket. If we carried it, we could score 170-175," he said.

When asked if he is close to his peak, Litton said, "Nothing like that. My mind is fresh. My mindset is clear. Everything is going well. I'm trying to carry the momentum," Litton said.