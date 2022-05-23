Litton-Mushfiq break 63-year old world record

Sports

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 05:05 pm

The duo has now built the record highest partnership after losing 5 wickets for less than 25 runs. 

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim broke a number of records on their way to an unbeaten 236-run partnership at Mirpur on Monday. 

Apart from breaking Tigers' highest 6th wicket partnership, the duo broke a world record that stood for 63 years. 

Litton and Mushfiq started batting together when Bangladesh were reduced to 24 for 5 within the first hour of the day's play. 

They added 236 runs at the time of writing the report and broke Bangladesh's highest partnership for the 6th wicket. Both the batters reached the three-digit mark.

The previous best was 191 by Mohammad Ashraful and Mushfiqur Rahim back in 2007. 

The duo has now built the record highest partnership after losing 5 wickets for less than 25 runs. 

The previous best of 86 runs was held by Pakistan's Wallis Mathias and Shujauddin Butt against West Indies in 1959. Interestingly, that match was also held in Dhaka. 

In that match, Pakistan lost their first five wickets for 22 runs.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Litton Kumer Das / Mushfiqur Rahim / BD vs SL

