Criticism doesn't bother me anymore: Litton

Just six months ago when Liton Das was his shadow in the T20 World Cup, despite being termed as the most talented and gifted batter in the country, various online shops trolled (literally insulted) him by offering discounts on the runs he would make.

Liton was dropped from the T20 squad against Pakistan amid criticism. He chose the Test as the stage for his return, against Pakistan and the rest is now history.

When he made a comeback to the side he scored 730 runs in eight Tests, with three centuries and as many half-centuries, in six ODIs he scored 336 runs with one century and two half-centuries, and in two T20 International he had 73 runs with a half-century.

That is a level of consistency that no batters of the world in this period could show. Only England's Joe Root could come close to some extent.

In the series against Sri Lanka, his consistency is envious. After scoring 88 runs in the only innings of first Test, he hit his career-best 141 in the second Test. And that innings came at a moment when Bangladesh slumped to 24-5. Partnering with Mushfiqur Rahim, he added a sixth-wicket record of 272 runs to bail the side out of danger.

So how did he change himself?

The soft-spoken Liton was reluctant to reveal the reason for the change. "You can say it well. I think my practice style has changed."

Asked what the process was, he maintained to gain such super consistency, he said "It's very difficult to say (what), what not to do or what has changed. I think I can say that my practice method has changed, but I can't say what has changed. It's up to me how I succeed or why I succeed."

One of the most important aspects was to avoid what the critics said, Liton believed. He rather said the expectation was high on him and therefore critics lashed at out him when he failed to score.

"Criticism, this thing will happen. Since my life has been associated with cricket, if you play well, the people will applaud. They will come hard at you if you play badly. So this thing (criticism) doesn't bother me anymore," he said.

"I try to practice as much as I can. If I do not follow my practice method then I feel guilty to myself. I just try to follow my own process, the result is in the hands of the superiors," he remarked.

"I try all the time," Liton said. "But sometimes I fail, sometimes I succeed. So this is cricket, it will continue like this. I'm doing well today, maybe tomorrow I'll fail to score again. We have to continue with all this."