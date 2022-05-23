What a Lit-ton: Litton's third Test hundred revives Tigers after early collapse

Sports

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:59 pm

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:59 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Litton Das continued his rich vein of form as he bagged his third Test hundred at Mirpur. 

Coming in to bat at number seven when the team was struggling at 24 for 5 in the first hour of the game, Litton kept his cool and played his normal game. 

He reached his hundred in 149 deliveries with 13 boundaries. 

The right-handed batter is now the second-most run-scorer in Test cricket in the current year. He has bagged 466* runs from six matches he played in 2022. 

His partner Mushfiqur Rahim, with whom Litton has built an unbeaten partnership of 186 runs, is unbeaten on 87. 

Bangladesh are currently 209 for 5 from 64 overs. 

Cricket

Litton Kumer Das / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs SL

Comments

