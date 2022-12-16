Wicketkeeper Litton turns off-spinner

Litton came in to bowl the 40th over of India's second innings. He then bowled another over after that. He remained wicketless giving away 13 runs in two overs.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Test cricket has often seen batters or even wicketkeepers picking up the ball to bowl an over or two when the going gets tough. Wicketkeepers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rashid Latif have bowled in international matches quite a few times. Even Dhoni has an ODI wicket. This time, Bangladesh's Litton Kumar Das joined this list and turned an off-spinner against India on Friday.

Even though Litton is not playing as a wicketkeeper in the Test since Nurul Hasan Sohan is doing the job, his primary fielding position is behind the stumps. 

Litton came in to bowl the 40th over of India's second innings. He then bowled another over. He remained wicketless giving away 13 runs in two overs.

The stylish batter had no previous experience of bowling in competitive cricket, having only bowled once before in a first-class match, conceding 14 runs without any wickets.

Litton is not the first of the three wicketkeepers currently playing in the Bangladesh team to bowl in the longest format. Experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim and Sohan also bowled before.

They both have picked wickets in first-class cricket. Mushfiqur bowled a total of 15 overs and took one wicket in the first-class competition. Sohan has bowled 6 overs in 5 innings in the same format, he also has one wicket. 

