Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League's sacking culture

AFP
25 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 01:17 pm

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have sacked two managers during a miserable first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Frank Lampard said on Wednesday that Chelsea have to create a long-term vision for the club if the Blues are to bounce back under new ownership.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have sacked two managers during a miserable first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will finish with a record low number of points in the Premier League era and in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

Lampard was part of a hugely successful era for the club as a player despite the hire-and-fire culture under Roman Abramovich.

But the interim Chelsea boss believes more stability is needed with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be confirmed as the club's new manager for next season.

In total 11 Premier League clubs have changed manager this season, with Chelsea, along with relegated Southampton and second-bottom Leeds, one of three to fire two coaches.

"You wonder how successful always it is to change those things," said Lampard ahead of Thursday's trip to Manchester United.

"It's clear it's become that kind of a job and a situation and there are many teams that are fighting with expectations that might not be exactly stable.

"We're in a very reactionary world anyway. In years gone by the reaction to one, two, three defeats might have been different.

"Now we have this explosion very quickly and you just have to understand it when you're doing this job."

Chelsea have lost seven of Lampard's nine games in charge since returning to the club in April and sit 12th in the table.

