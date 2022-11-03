Kohli gifts his bat to Litton after Bangladesh-India match

Sports

Shanto Mahmud, from Adelaide
03 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 09:37 pm

After the match, Litton was praised by Kohli for his batting and he also received a bat from the former India captain.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh's top-order batter Litton Das was gifted a bat by India's batting maestro Virat Kohli.

Bangladesh lost against India in their fourth match in Super League in T20 World Cup. 

In the match, Kohli was the mainstay in India's innings and the subsequent player of the match while Litton led Bangladesh's fight with the bat. 

After the match, Litton was praised by Kohli for his batting and he also received a bat from the former India captain.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, told the press in Australia that Litton received the bat from Kohli. 

He said when the Bangladesh team was having dinner in the dining room after the match Kohli came on his own and gave Litton a bat.

The bat that Kohli gave to Litton is said to be a gift. 

Litton's batting, which gave Bangladesh an excellent start, was a display of top batsmanship and wowed the spectators in the gallery of the Adelaide Oval. 

While fielding, Kohli watched the Bangladesh opener's batting and was impressed.

Even though Kohli is a modern great among the batters in world cricket, it was understood that after the match Kohli praised Litton's innings. 

When the cricketers of the two teams shook hands at the end of the match, Kohli had a separate conversation with Litton. 

This former captain of India patted Litton's back for his innings. 

At that time Litton wanted a bat from Kohli. Later, Kohli himself came and gifted Litton a bat.

India beat Bangladesh by five runs in a tight match. 

Kohli was the hero behind India scoring 184 for six after batting first. 

This right-handed batter won the player of the match award as he scored 64 runs off 44 balls with eight fours and a six. 

Later, Litton batted well to chase down the big target. 

Bangladesh scored 60 runs without a wicket in the first six overs. 

Out of these runs, 56 came from Litton's bat. 

In the end, this classy batter played an innings of 60 runs off 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

