Khawaja named ICC Men's Test cricketer of the year 2023

Sports

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

Khawaja named ICC Men's Test cricketer of the year 2023

After a year full of outstanding performances, Khawaja won the award.

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's Usman Khawaja was named the ICC men's Test cricketer of the year. 

After a year full of outstanding performances, Khawaja won the award.

He outperformed a group of strong competitors, including England's Joe Root, India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and his Australian teammate Travis Head.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Khawaja scored 1210 runs in 13 Tests in 2023.

He was the only batter during this period to score 1000 Test runs or more.

Cricket

Usman Khawaja / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

3h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

10h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

7h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

45m | Videos
Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

1h | Videos
Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

3h | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

4h | Videos