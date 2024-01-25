Khawaja named ICC Men's Test cricketer of the year 2023

Australia's Usman Khawaja was named the ICC men's Test cricketer of the year.

After a year full of outstanding performances, Khawaja won the award.

He outperformed a group of strong competitors, including England's Joe Root, India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and his Australian teammate Travis Head.

Khawaja scored 1210 runs in 13 Tests in 2023.

He was the only batter during this period to score 1000 Test runs or more.