Khaled Mashud Pilot defeated in BCB elections

06 October, 2021, 07:05 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

For the first time, Khaled Masood Pilot participated in the election of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as a candidate in the board of directors position. The experience of the former Bangladesh captain, who was selected from the Rajshahi division, was not good. He lost by a big margin. There were 9 voters in this category, Pilot got only two votes.

Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury, who was the director of BCB for the last two terms, was the rival candidate for Pilot. Elections have been held only in Rajshahi and Dhaka in district and division categories.

After the defeat was confirmed, Pilot congratulated his rival Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury and said, "I congratulate him. Hopefully he will work for the development of cricket in Rajshahi Division for the next four years. If any help is needed, I will gladly come forward."

Before the election in the district and division categories, seven directors were elected unopposed. They are AJM Nasir Uddin and Akram Khan (Chattogram Division), Kazi Inam Ahmed and Sheikh Sohel (Khulna Division), Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel (Sylhet Division), Advocate Anwarul Islam (Rangpur Division), Alamgir Khan Alo (Barisal Division), Tanvir Ahmed Titu (Narayanganj) and Naimur Rahman Durjoy (Manikganj).

Although Tanvir Ahmed Titu and Naimur Rahman Durjoy were rivals in the Dhaka division, they withdrew from the electoral process on the eve of the election. They could not be elected even though their names were on the ballot.

