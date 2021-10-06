Papon elected through voting for the first time

The 2021 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections took place on Wednesday at its headquarters. The voting process started at 10 am and continued till 5 pm. Unofficial results of the elections were announced at 7.30 pm and most of the newly elected directors are from the incumbent board of directors, 19 to be precise.

Nazmul Hassan has been the president of the BCB since 2012 but this is the first time he's been elected through voting. Former captains- Khaled Mahmud and Naimur Rahman- have been elected for the third consecutive time as directors. On the other hand, Khaled Mashud, another former captain, contested the elections for the first time but was defeated by Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury. In category-3, Khaled Mahmud defeated Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

The BCB's board of directors consists of 25 people. Two directors are selected from the National Sports Council (NSC) and the rest of them are elected through voting.

Seven directors had already been elected uncontested. They are- AZM Nasir Uddin and Akram Khan from Chattogram Division, Kazi Inam Ahmed and Sheikh Sohel from Khulna Division, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel from Sylhet Division, Advocate Anwarul Islam from Barishal Division and Alamgir Khan Alo from Rangpur Division. From the NSC, Ahmed Sazzadul Alam and Jalal Yunus are going to take up the role of board directors yet again.

Apart from Naimur Rahman, Tanvir Ahmed Titu has been elected from Dhaka Division as Khalid Hossain and Syed Ashraful Islam had opted out of the elections at the last moment.

12 directors have been elected from the club category. They are- Nazmul Hassan (Abahani), Gazi Golam Murtaza (Gazi Group Cricketers), Nazib Ahmed (Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club), Mahbub Ul Anam (Mohammedan), Obed Rashid Nizam (Shinepukur), Ismail Haider Mallick (Sheikh Jamal Cricketers), Enayet Hossain (Azad Sporting), Fahim Sinha (Surja Tarun), Iftekhar Rahman (Fear Fighters), Manjur Kader (Dhaka Assets), Manjur Alam (Asif Shifa Cricket Academy) and Salahuddin Chowdhury (Kakrail Boys).

The six directors elected for the first time are- Iftekhar Rahman, Obed Rashid Nizam, Fahim Sinha, Manjur Alam, Salahuddin Chowdhury and Tanvir Ahmed Titu.