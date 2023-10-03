Former captains predict how Tigers will fare in World Cup

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain of the Bangladesh ODI team, said a year and a half ago that Bangladesh would play in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. As the format is ODI, where Bangladesh is more successful than any other format, they can dream big. After getting the captaincy, Tamim Iqbal also stated that if he leads until the World Cup, he will go to play the tournament with the announcement of becoming the champion.

After watching Bangladesh's performance in this year's Asia Cup, these words will seem excessive. Bangladesh won two matches while stuck in a batting slump. The first victory advanced them to the Super Four, but the subsequent victory had little impact. The balloon of expectations has already deflated following such a performance.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, described this year's Asia Cup as a "reality check." During the event, he stated that a reality check was required prior to the World Cup. As a result, even if the goal was not met, he indicated that participating in the Asia Cup was useful. The truth has been established; how will Bangladesh fare in the World Cup? Some former Bangladesh captains predicted this in The Business Standard's World Cup special magazine.

Aminul Islam Bulbul

I have seen the schedule; I thought it was so slow that it was in favour of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has the potential to do well if they play their normal game. There is a lot of potential for Bangladesh to do well, but from what I have seen in the New Zealand series, I feel that Bangladesh is not settled yet. As the Indian team looks settled, many others are unsettled. But before the World Cup, I don't think Bangladesh is in a place of comfort. This is because we took a long time to build our team.

Mental and physical preparation are done before such a big event. But I don't think we've been able to do that. But in terms of experience, we are the most experienced team. As such, we must do well and have the potential to do well. But since the team is not settled, we cannot say that, yes, we will do great. I don't see anything like that. So expecting a semi-final is too much at the moment. It would have been expected if the team had settled down. We have to control expectations.

Habibul Bashar

To do well in the World Cup, everyone in the team must be healthy and fit first. It is very important to do well. If the entire team is healthy, fit, and able to play to their full potential, there is definitely a chance for Bangladesh to do well in this World Cup. I will not go for the semi-final or the final, nor will I say how the team will do in the World Cup. I hope they do well.

But I can tell you that Bangladesh will give all its opponents a hard time. Bangladesh has been playing with one team for a long time and has been successful. The performance may not be consistent, but the main reason behind this is that they are not able to play with the whole team due to injuries or illness. Rest is also being given to the players, keeping in mind the World Cup. But when the team goes to the World Cup, I think a different picture will emerge. Then, hopefully, there will be no problem. There will be continuous play, and everyone should be injury-free. It is important to get the whole team together to do well.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Bangladesh is always a good team in ODIs; it is not a new thing to say. Every team respects Bangladesh in this particular format. It is difficult to say exactly what the results are going to be. Because it is a fixed day game, those who will be a better side on that day, the results will go in their favour. It won't matter who has the better team on paper. However, even if all calculations on paper and pen are excluded, my heart says that our team will do well in this World Cup.

As I said earlier, I believe Bangladesh will play in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup. I still have that belief. But I'm not saying they will definitely play; it's just a possibility. It is difficult to predict in advance for an event like the World Cup; there are many things that can happen when playing on such a stage. Bangladesh's World Cup team is good and well-coordinated. The team consists of experienced and young players. There are veterans and fresh blood too. Shakib Al Hasan is a good leader, and the team is good. All in all, I think Bangladesh will do well in this World Cup.

Khaled Mashud Pilot

As we are dreamers, we love to dream big. On paper, I think we will be fifth or sixth in the World Cup. Many will say that Bangladesh will play the semi-final and take the trophy. In cricket, it can be a 10-ball game. If they can play well and get good momentum, they could be. But Brazil will not lose to Nepal in football. Brazil will win because football is not a 10-ball game. Cricket is a game of uncertainty, a 10-ball game that anyone can win.

But on paper, I think Bangladesh will be at number five or six. But if you play extraordinary, there may be a possibility of playing semi-final, or final. Extraordinary, Fortune, and Performance If everything gets mixed up, then it could be. But be careful. If you are a number five team, you should aim to be a number three team. But the problem with this team is that they don't have a pace-bowling all-rounder. It is needed on a good stage or wicket. I think this is the weakness of this Bangladesh team. But we have to fight with what we have. Best wishes for Bangladesh.

Mohammad Ashraful

The first match is very important. If we can win the first match against Afghanistan, then this World Cup will be better for us than other times. Since 2007, we have won three matches in every World Cup, so if we can win the first match this time, then there is a possibility that we will win four or five matches. It would be great to play in the semi-final. But as a team, I don't see Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

This team has many positives but also many weaknesses. ODI cricket is now a game of 400 runs per inning; we haven't gotten there yet. We are still between 250 and 270. In the last 10 matches, we have maybe scored three hundred runs in three or four matches, but that was against Ireland. We are yet to give that test against good bowling. I think this World Cup will have more high-scoring matches. We are still at 250 to 270. Semi-finals cannot be reached in these considerations. But the number of matches won will increase if we win the first match.

