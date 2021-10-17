T20 WC: Who wins and how far will Bangladesh go?

Bangladesh may not be a contender for the trophy but the hype surrounding the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup among the fans is enormous. The unpredictability of the T20 format only adds to the excitement. As any global event comes closer, fans and experts begin predicting the results of the tournament.

The Business Standard (TBS) asked five former captains of the Bangladesh cricket team to predict the winner of the tournament. In addition, they predicted how far they can go in the mega event.

Aminul Islam

Predicted Winner: West Indies

"I think the West Indies have a very good chance since all of their premier cricketers are T20 specialists. It requires experience in addition to power, strength and technique to do well in T20 cricket. They are a vastly experienced side. I don't know whether Kieron Pollard will be able to inspire the side as much as Darren Sammy did but they have a pretty good chance because of the experience."

How far Bangladesh can go:

"It's difficult to comment because the pitches on which they played before the World Cup were below standard. So I am not quite sure how well they will be able to do."

Naimur Rahman

Predicted Winner: England

"It's difficult to predict a single winner when the format is T20. I think India, England and New Zealand are hot favourites to win the competition. But if I am asked to pick one, I would say England will be crowned champions. They are a very balanced side and extremely dangerous in this form of the game.

How far Bangladesh can go:

"I'm very optimistic. They have the ability to qualify for the semifinals. And if they can go beyond that, I will be very happy."

Khaled Mashud

Predicted Winner: India

"I think India will win the tournament. There are few other teams that are pretty balanced like England and the West Indies. But India will have an edge because of their multidimensional bowling attack, not to mention their famous batting line-up. Spinners will get a lot of help in the UAE. England, West Indies and Australia have good chances but I think India have a better chance of winning the World Cup."

How far Bangladesh can go:

"If you go by the records, you can't say Bangladesh will do well. But in these kinds of tournaments, it all comes down to how good you can perform on the given day. The momentum is important and if Bangladesh can qualify for the Super 12s and win the first match there, I think Bangladesh can go far, probably even the semifinals. They will have a good chance to do so if they can gain the much-needed momentum."

Shahriar Nafees

Predicted Winners: West Indies/One of the subcontinent teams

"It's tough to pick one team in T20s. Rather, I would say that there are quite a few teams that are in the race. One of the teams from the subcontinent- Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka- or West Indies can win the tournament in my opinion. The condition will be more or less the same as that of the subcontinent. And the West Indies have a lot of firepower in the team and they also have a great chance.

How far Bangladesh can go:

"I believe Bangladesh have the ability, momentum and confidence to qualify for the semifinals. Personally, I want to see Bangladesh play the semis."

Mohammad Ashraful

Predicted Winner: West Indies

"West Indies have brought back their proven performers and I think they will be the number one contender. Apart from them, India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand have good chances. West Indies have won the tournament twice and that will give them an advantage. Also, their experienced players have returned to the squad. They play T20 cricket throughout the year and most importantly they enjoy the format. So I think they are the strongest contender.

How far Bangladesh can go:

"Bangladesh will easily overcome the barrier of the first round. The first match in the Super 12s against Afghanistan will be very tough but I think we will win. And if Ireland qualify and comes to this group, then we will win against them. If you think realistically, Bangladesh will win these two matches."