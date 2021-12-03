Joy likely to make his debut in 2nd Test vs Pakistan

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 09:07 pm

Mominul hinted at Joy's debut by saying, "There can be a left-right combination. There can be two lefties as well but the chances of having a left-right combination is high."

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's premier opening batter in Tests, has been away from action for a while due to injuries and that forced Bangladesh to have an inexperienced duo - Shadman Islam and Saif Hassan - open the innings. With the latter being ruled out due to typhoid fever, there is a vacant spot at the top of the order.

It can be a two-way race between two uncapped players - Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mohammad Naim. Joy may eventually get the nod as the hosts prefer a left-right combination. If they go for four bowlers except Shakib, then Najmul Hossain Shanto may be asked to open the innings with Shadman but the chances are less.

Mominul hinted at Joy's debut by saying, "There can be a left-right combination. There can be two lefties as well but the chances of having a left-right combination is high."

Since Joy is the only right-handed batter in the squad who can open the innings, he may very well be handed a debut on Saturday.

Bangladesh's middle-order will be bolstered by the presence of Shakib. Mominul, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib will take the number four, five and six spots respectively. Yasir Ali has recovered fully after being hit by a nasty bouncer bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second Test and will be slated at number seven. Liton Das, who top-scored in both innings in the previous match for Bangladesh, has to bat at eight or an exchange of positions may be seen between Yasir and Liton.

