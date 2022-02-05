Joe Root to stay on as England captain for West Indies tour

Joe Root is to remain as England captain for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, the team's interim managing director Andrew Strauss confirmed on Friday, despite his side's woeful performance in the Ashes.

Batting coach Graham Thorpe became the latest casualty of the 4-0 series defeat by Australia, following head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles out the door on Friday after several batting collapses by the team in Australia.

Former England skipper Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis and will appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March, with Root still in charge of matters on the field.

"Having spoken to Joe it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England team forward," Strauss told Sky Sports on Friday.

"He's got incredible motivation and energy to do that. He's bruised, hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes and I think it goes without saying there are many others in the same boat on that one.

"But he has the respect of the players, they all play for him, and he sets a magnificent example both on and off the field so I'm very happy to give him my support and make sure he has the right structure around him to take pressure off him and make sure he can do his job."

Strauss would not commit himself to a long-term return to the game that he left to focus on his family following the tragic death of his wife Ruth.

"This is short-term," Strauss added. "My role is to help prepare the team for the West Indies series and to recommend some structural changes and help Tom Harrison with recruitment of the roles, including the new managing director of England cricket.

"However long it takes I'm prepared to play that role."

England are due to play three test matches against the West Indies starting from March 8 in North Sound, Antigua. Last month, they lost the Twenty20 series 3-2.