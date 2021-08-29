Joe Root becomes England's most successful Test captain

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 12:15 pm

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

England captain Joe Root on Saturday altered the record books after his team defeated India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingly. With this scintillating win, he became England's most successful Test captain with 27 wins to his credit.

While England leveled the 5-match series 1-1, Root surpassed the likes of Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook in terms of most number of wins an England Test captain.

The victory at Headingley was England's 27th Test win under Root's leadership. Vaughan had won 26 matches while Cook and Strauss had lead England to victory on 24 occasions. Former captain Peter May stands next 20 Test wins for England.

On the other hand, it was the second innings defeat for India under Kohli's reign. India's last defeat by an innings came against England at Lord's, during their last tour in 2018.

It was a match that England won by executing their strategies to perfection with an idea of the opposition's soft underbellies. It was Robinson's second five-for in the series and the tall seamer after a difficult initiation to Test cricket due to off-field controversies is proving to be an asset for this team.

England skipper Joe Root could not stop smiling after his team's "clinical performance."

"It was fantastic, clinical performance, the two big lads were exceptional, built pressure early on. Three maidens this morning, and we felt we were in a good place to take wickets. When chances came we took them," he said.

