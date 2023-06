Janata Bank unbeaten champions of Inter Bank Chess Championship

Janata Bank Limited PLC emerged unbeaten champions in the Bashundhara Group Inter Bank Team Chess Championship that concluded today (Saturday) at chess federation hall room of National Sports Council.

Janata Bank clinched the title with 13 points from seven games.

Eastern Bank Limited has earned the honor of runners-up with 10 points while Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd. finished third place with 9 points.

Rupali Bank Limited became 4th with 7 points, Sonali Bank Limited became 5th with 6 points, Agrani Bank Limited became 6th with 5 points, Bank Asia Limited became 7th with 4 points and City Bank Limited became 8th with 2 points.

The 7th or last round matches were held today (Saturday) with Janata Bank PLC defeated Community Bank Bangladesh Limited by 2.5-1.5 game points, Eastern Bank Limited beat Rupali Bank Limited by 2.5-1.5 game points, Sonali Bank Limited defeated Bank Asia Limited by 3.5-0.5 game points and Agrani Bank Limited split point with City Bank Limited sharing 2-2 game points.



A total of eight bank teams participated in the event which was held in round robin league format.