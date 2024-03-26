10-year-old hailed as 'Messi of chess' after beating Magnus Carlsen

Sports

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 07:33 pm

Related News

10-year-old hailed as 'Messi of chess' after beating Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen, the long-standing world champion and FIDE's top-ranked player, suffered defeat at the hands of Oro in a lightning-fast match lasting just 38 seconds.

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 07:33 pm
10-year-old hailed as &#039;Messi of chess&#039; after beating Magnus Carlsen

Faustino Oro, a 10-year-old chess marvel, is being hailed as the Lionel Messi in chess circles following his remarkable win against Magnus Carlsen in a Bullet game. Carlsen, the long-standing world champion and FIDE's top-ranked player, suffered defeat at the hands of Oro in a lightning-fast match lasting just 38 seconds.

Streamed live on Oro's YouTube channel, the encounter showcased the young Argentine's exceptional skill as he outmaneuvered Carlsen in a rapid exchange on Chess.com.

Oro's triumph over Carlsen follows notable victories against seasoned Grandmasters like Daniel Naroditsky and Hikaru Nakamura, thrusting him into the limelight of the chess community.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dubbed the "Messi of chess" by Chess.com, Oro's win has sparked both admiration and skepticism.

While many laud Oro's accomplishment, some, including Grandmaster Anish Giri, express reservations, suggesting that Carlsen's mastery might still prevail in longer classical matches.

Despite varying opinions, Oro's extraordinary victory undeniably cements his status as a burgeoning talent in the chess world.

Others

Magnus Carlsen / Faustino Oro / Chess

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

11h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

44m | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

2h | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

2h | Videos
How dollar account give you return

How dollar account give you return

1h | Videos