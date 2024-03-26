10-year-old hailed as 'Messi of chess' after beating Magnus Carlsen

Faustino Oro, a 10-year-old chess marvel, is being hailed as the Lionel Messi in chess circles following his remarkable win against Magnus Carlsen in a Bullet game. Carlsen, the long-standing world champion and FIDE's top-ranked player, suffered defeat at the hands of Oro in a lightning-fast match lasting just 38 seconds.

Streamed live on Oro's YouTube channel, the encounter showcased the young Argentine's exceptional skill as he outmaneuvered Carlsen in a rapid exchange on Chess.com.

The 10-year-old "Golden Boy" Faustino Oro beat Magnus Carlsen yesterday in a bullet game!



Messi of chess 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/eVDGqGjxFl— Chess.com (@chesscom) March 25, 2024

Oro's triumph over Carlsen follows notable victories against seasoned Grandmasters like Daniel Naroditsky and Hikaru Nakamura, thrusting him into the limelight of the chess community.

Dubbed the "Messi of chess" by Chess.com, Oro's win has sparked both admiration and skepticism.

While many laud Oro's accomplishment, some, including Grandmaster Anish Giri, express reservations, suggesting that Carlsen's mastery might still prevail in longer classical matches.

Despite varying opinions, Oro's extraordinary victory undeniably cements his status as a burgeoning talent in the chess world.