Jacks, Howell help Chattogram Challengers post 161/8

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 07:22 pm

Will Jacks' 41 and valuable contributions from Benny Howell, Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Chattogram Challengers post 161 for eight after 20 overs in the fourth match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League. 

Dhaka captain Mahmudullah won the toss and as usual put the Chattogram Challengers into bat. Despite losing Kennar Lewis early, Chattogram had a productive powerplay courtesy of Will Jacks' power-hitting. Afif Hossain, in at three, could have been gone not once but twice but luck favoured him as he was dropped by Andre Russell and Tamim Iqbal. They were 50 for one after six overs.

But Afif was dismissed in the seventh over by Arafat Sunny and the Challengers were 54 for two after seven. 

Dhaka struck back with another wicket in the next over and this time it was the dangerous Jacks who made 41 off just 24 balls. 

Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir Rahman led the rebuilding process after that before the former was sent back by his opposite number Mahmudullah in the 14th over. Before Miraz's departure, the duo added 44 off 35 deliveries.

Sabbir played well before departing for 29 off just 17 balls. Rubel Hossain accounted for his wicket. One brought two for him as Shamim Hossain fell to his prey. 

Benny Howell once again put the much-needed impetus to the innings with a 19-ball-37 and was the prime reason why Chattogram reached 161 for eight.

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / Minister Dhaka / chattogram challengers

