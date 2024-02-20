Tanzid slams maiden T20 century in BPL

Chattogram Challengers' left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan notched up his maiden T20 ton against Khulna Tigers in an important Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) encounter at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.

Tanzid, whose previous highest T20 score was 79*, blasted eight fours and as many sixes in his 65-ball-116.

The southpaw was brutal against the left-arm spinner duo of Nasum Ahmed and Arif Ahmed and pace bowler Mukidul Islam.

Tanzid's was the third century of the tournament. Towhid Hridoy and Will Jacks racked up hundreds before.

The uncapped Bangladesh left-hander is now the highest run-getter in the ongoing BPL, with 382 runs at 34.7. He is striking at 136.4.