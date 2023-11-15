'I've come to India at the right time': David Beckham after witnessing Kohli's record ton

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

'I've come to India at the right time': David Beckham after witnessing Kohli's record ton

Beckham was spotted sitting with Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were also present in the crowd, which also had other film stars in attendance.

Hindustan Times
15 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 07:30 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Football star David Beckham said he came to India at the right time after witnessing Virat Kohli's record 50th ton live from the stands during the semifinal clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli completed the ton to break Sachin Tendulkar's record in the 42nd over and he couldn't have asked for a better set-up. Right after slamming the ton, Kohli went on the ground, and shortly after he turned towards Sachin, who was in attendance, and bowed, paying respect to his idol.

Beckham was spotted sitting with Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were also present in the crowd, which also had other film stars in attendance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Beckham also interacted with the Indian cricket team, glimpses of which were shared by the ex-footballer on Instagram. Beckham, who mentioned that he was excited to watch Kohli bat ahead of the match, was seen giving the former India captain a standing ovation after he reached the historic ton.

"I'm in India at the very right time. I've seen the Diwali, and today I saw Virat Kohli bat and reach his 50th century," Beckham said.

Beckham is UNICEF's goodwill ambassador — a role which he took up in the year 2005. As per a PTI report, the ex-footballer is touring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.

Earlier this month, the league stage game between World Cup hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign. Then Tendulkar and Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan took part in a short event during a drinks break in the second half of the match.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

David Beckham / Virat Kohli / IND vs NZ / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

7h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

59m | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

5h | TBS Economy