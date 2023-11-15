'I've come to India at the right time': David Beckham after witnessing Kohli's record ton

Football star David Beckham said he came to India at the right time after witnessing Virat Kohli's record 50th ton live from the stands during the semifinal clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli completed the ton to break Sachin Tendulkar's record in the 42nd over and he couldn't have asked for a better set-up. Right after slamming the ton, Kohli went on the ground, and shortly after he turned towards Sachin, who was in attendance, and bowed, paying respect to his idol.

Beckham was spotted sitting with Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were also present in the crowd, which also had other film stars in attendance.

Beckham also interacted with the Indian cricket team, glimpses of which were shared by the ex-footballer on Instagram. Beckham, who mentioned that he was excited to watch Kohli bat ahead of the match, was seen giving the former India captain a standing ovation after he reached the historic ton.

"I'm in India at the very right time. I've seen the Diwali, and today I saw Virat Kohli bat and reach his 50th century," Beckham said.

Beckham is UNICEF's goodwill ambassador — a role which he took up in the year 2005. As per a PTI report, the ex-footballer is touring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.

David Beckham appreciating the great moment in ODI history. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jimIEMvrjz— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

Earlier this month, the league stage game between World Cup hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign. Then Tendulkar and Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan took part in a short event during a drinks break in the second half of the match.