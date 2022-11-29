'It's an important game for this generation': Senegal coach Aliou Cisse ahead of crucial tie vs Ecuador

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 01:48 pm

“Football isn't war. No one's going to die in battle - I hope not anyway - but it is a decisive game. It is an important game for my generation, for this generation, for 2022. We are playing exceptional, extraordinary football, and I want to continue with this adventure. I want to have a clear head and to be able to clearly prepare for tomorrow,” said Cisse.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has said their upcoming game against Ecuador is an important one for this generation. Senegal and Ecuador are both fighting to cement a spot in the round of 16 from Group A of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of their match, Cisse said the Ecuador game will be an important one for him and this generation of Senegalese footballers.

"Football isn't war. No one's going to die in battle - I hope not anyway - but it is a decisive game. It is an important game for my generation, for this generation, for 2022. We are playing exceptional, extraordinary football, and I want to continue with this adventure. I want to have a clear head and to be able to clearly prepare for tomorrow," said Cisse.

The Senegal coach said the team will not be taking their eyes off the ball since they realize Ecuador's attacking threat.

"It's a game where we will not be able to take our eye off the ball, and we'll be playing up until the 90th, or 95th minute. We know that we can score. We know that they (Ecuador) can do the same thing, but for us it's important to play the game and let's not count our chickens before they hatch. Before we talk about winning the game, let's play the game. And I know that my boys will be concentrated, will be focused tomorrow so that we can have a different means, but in this way to win the game," Cisse added.

He went on to say that not reaching the round of 16 would be a hard pill to swallow for the Senegal team.

"You know, no one likes losing. Senegal doesn't like losing. We're always hungry for that win. I want to win. The Senegalese population always wants to win. We always want to see those wins coming in, so not going to the round of 16 would be a hard pill to swallow," said Cisse.

