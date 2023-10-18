'It doesn't really matter': Indian team not bothered about facing Shakib on Thursday

India will face Bangladesh in a World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. According to India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, his team is not too worried about facing Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, who was born in Magura, has taken 56 wickets in 37 matches at the international level, including two five-wicket hauls. The 36-year-old Shakib has also taken five wickets against the former Indian captain Virat Kohli in 14 One Day Internationals.

Mhambrey praised Shakib for his professionalism and class, but he made it clear that the Indian team would be concentrating on themselves.

"As a batter, there will always be matchups. Some match-ups will say that you are weak against certain bowlers while other match-ups will favour you. But honestly, we haven't had any conversation regarding that. We know that he has done well for Bangladesh and is a champion player. He is handy for the team, he bowls well, bowls in the powerplay, and is a quality player and you have got to give that to him," Mhambrey said at the pre-match press conference.

"But for us, it doesn't really matter. For us, that day, what we do, in terms of our preparations, our executions and we have our game plans. If you execute your plans, you are going to do well and that's all we are focussing on," Mhambrey added.

"t's going to be a tough side. As I just mentioned, every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important. We are not even looking at that side. I think what we want to focus on is what we are going to achieve in this game. We have our plans, if we execute our stuff, we will win. And that's the only thing that we are talking about. The discussion that we have in the team is nothing else but the opponents really," he further said.

Shakib, in the meantime, returned to batting in the nets on Tuesday after he sustained a quad injury in the match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mhambrey also spoke highly of the two-year veteran of the Bangladesh pace attack, Taskin Ahmed. According to Mhambrey, Taskin's development has skyrocketed as a result of his exposure to spin-friendly pitches in Bangladesh.

"Taskin is one of the good fast bowlers worldwide, going from what I have seen of him in the last few years. He has performed at different venues, on different surfaces. Playing in Bangladesh is never easy as the tracks are not too seamer friendly, but whatever performance he has put in, he is a really good bowler," he stated.

Mhambrey also praised Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan for developing themselves into world beathers.

"When you are part of the international team, you have to be good to represent your country. So, in that sense, others have been good enough. Among the spinners, you have Mehidy and Mahedi, who both have done well. It's a good squad and has a good bowling attack," Mhambrey added.