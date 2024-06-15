Toss delayed in India vs Canada T20 World Cup match

Sports

AFP
15 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 08:52 pm

Related News

Toss delayed in India vs Canada T20 World Cup match

A wet outfield caused a delay to the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada at Central Broward Stadium on Saturday.

AFP
15 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 08:52 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A wet outfield caused a delay to the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada at Central Broward Stadium on Saturday.

Both the scheduled games at the Florida venue have been abandoned due to rain and while the forecast for Saturday's game looks more promising there remained wet parts of the outfield needing attention.

Umpires will carry out an inspection of the field at 10:30 am local (1430 GMT) which was scheduled to be the start time for the Group A game.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

India have already qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition while Canada are eliminated.

The abandonment of Friday's USA v Ireland game meant that the USA grabbed the other Group A slot for the Super Eights and Pakistan were eliminated.

Group A games conclude on Sunday with Pakistan scheduled to face Ireland, also a dead rubber with both teams already out.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

India Cricket Team / Canada cricket team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Nayem Ali

Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

1h | Features
Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

13h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

2h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

5h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

9h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

11h | Videos