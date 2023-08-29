Ironman Arafat brings glory for 2nd time in Ironman 70.3 World Championship

He took four hours 57 minutes 59 seconds in total to cross the finishing line. 

Bangladesh's premier triathlete Arafat finished the Ironman 70.3 World Championship for the second time in Lahti, Finland. He took four hours 57 minutes 59 seconds in total to cross the finishing line. 

The race was a 1.9 KM swim, 90 KM Bike, and 21.1 KM run.

He took 36 minutes 14 seconds to finish the 1.9 KM swim, taking a 90 KM bike in 2 hours and 34 minutes and 21.1 KM in 1 hour and 35 minutes.

He got his personal best running but in the bike and swim he struggled a lot with cold. 

"In the beginning, my swim goggles broke, but I was not afraid as I got spare goggles from the organiser. But on the bike, I struggled a lot due to the rain and cold. I got cramped in my hamstring and thigh which resulted in stopping in the middle.  At the beginning of the run, it was tough to step up, but gradually I got back my running rhythm. And finished strongly," Arafat said 

"This is better timing than my previous 70.3 world championship in St George USA. I am happy with the result as I struggled a lot the last few months."

The result made him 344th in his age category and overall 1969 out of 3960 athletes. 

Arafat started this sport as a hobby. However, he excelled in the triathlon through the process of personal improvement. He is the first Bangladeshi finisher of the Ironman World Championship and Ironman 70.3 World Championship. 

He is going to participate Ironman World Championship in Nice France. Four other Bangladeshis will also join him at this mega championship. 

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat / Triathlon

