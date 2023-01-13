Arafat wins AWA-Gold award from Ironman for first time for Bangladesh

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, known as Arafat-The Bangladeshi Triathlete, wins AWA(All World Athlete)-Gold award. The IRONMAN All World Athlete (AWA) program rewards age-group athletes for their hard work, dedication, and performance across IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 racing in a calendar year.

All World Athlete status is bestowed on the best performing, and committed age group athletes, powered by the Age Group Rankings. AWA status is awarded for a 12-month period, in the year directly after the year the earning year. For example if an athlete ranks highly in 2020, they will be awarded AWA status and benefits for the duration of the 2021 year.

AGR points are calculated based on an athlete's race finish time behind the first finisher in their age group. Points continue to decrease as the race time increases, until the points reach a "points floor," at which time they do not drop further.There is a value to the minutes and seconds in each race distance. In an IRONMAN, the points begin at 5,000 and diminish at a rate of approximately 12 points per minute. In an IRONMAN 70.3 the points begin at 3,500 and they diminish by approximately 18 points per minute.

In 2022 Arafat achieved some extraordinary milestone for Bangladesh. He raced 4 Ironman events in 2022 which are Ironman World Championship, Utah, USA, Ironman Malaysia, Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast, Malaysia, Ironman 70.3 Goa, India. He finished Ironman world championship as first Bangladeshi with timing of 11 hours 32 minutes despite having a severe road crush in the last portion of cycle leg. In Ironman Malaysia he placed 2nd and earned point 4660, 4th in Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast earned point 3019 and 2nd in Ironman 70.3 Goa, India earned 3232 which lead to earn him 10911 points.

An athlete's points accumulate over the course of a calendar year. Their three best AGR points results combine to create the athlete's overall score, which determines their Age Group Ranking. A maximum of an athlete's three (3) best event results may contribute to this total score.At the end of the year, IRONMAN identifies the athletes who have finished in the top percentiles of their age group, and these athletes are awarded All World Athlete status for the following calendar year. AGR points reset at the beginning of each year. At the beginning of each calendar year the top 2% of each Age Group are awarded Gold, the next 5% Silver and next 10% Bronze.

Arafat earned Gold award for the first time from Bangladesh. His global rank is 136. Arafat said, "Its a part of my limitless journey and I am continuously trying to be best of myself. Everyday I try to be a minimum better than yestarday which leads me to earn such big mileston." He added, "Doing practice for multi sports is highly challenging in Dhaka as we dont have place to swim, cycle and run. I think some infrustructure development will help our sports enthusiasts to bring the country in more higher stage."

Arafat qualified for Ironman World Championship, Kona Hawaii, USA and Ironman 70.3 World Championship, Lahti, Finland in 2022. He is now preparing himself focusing to be best of himself to cross the limit one more time.