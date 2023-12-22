Inter Miami sign former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Sports

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 11:32 pm

Related News

Inter Miami sign former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Suarez joins Miami from Brazilian side Gremio, where he scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions, leading the team to two trophies this year.

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 11:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inter Miami have signed striker Luis Suarez, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday as the Uruguayan once again teams up with close friend and former Barcelona team mate Lionel Messi.

Suarez has signed a contract for the 2024 season and has also been reunited with former Barca players and treble-winning team mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with who they won four LaLiga titles in five years.

The Uruguay international joins Miami from Brazilian side Gremio, where he scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions, leading the team to two trophies this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality," Suarez said in a statement.

Suarez and Messi were part of the famous Barca attacking trio -- along with Brazilian forward Neymar -- which dominated Spain and Europe in the 2014-15 season when they won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Suarez first made a splash in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam before making the switch to Premier League side Liverpool where he scored 82 goals.

But it was at Barcelona where he was most successful when he scored 195 goals and made 113 assists.

When Barca had no more use for him, he made the switch to rivals Atletico Madrid, where he continued to impress and led the team to a LaLiga title.

In all, he has scored more than 500 senior goals for club and country in a career spanning nearly two decades.

"Luis is an outstanding striker with a track record of excellence at the very top levels of the sport," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said.

"He has proven himself to be a singular talent in every league he's played in over the course of his career thus far."

Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023 following Messi's arrival but did not qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs. They kick off the 2024 season on Feb. 21 at home against Real Salt Lake.

Football

luis suarez / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

11h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

11h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

8h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

5h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

3h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS