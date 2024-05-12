Suarez on target as Miami fight back in Montreal

Sports

AFP
12 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:10 am

Related News

Suarez on target as Miami fight back in Montreal

Miami have made a habit of slow starts this season and they were caught cold yet again when Montreal took the lead in the 22nd minute to the delight of a capacity crowd.

AFP
12 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:10 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Inter Miami fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Montreal in Major League Soccer on Saturday with Luis Suarez on target again as the league leaders won their fifth straight game.

Miami have made a habit of slow starts this season and they were caught cold yet again when Montreal took the lead in the 22nd minute to the delight of a capacity crowd.

Former Miami player Bryce Duke slipped the ball between the legs of Drake Callender after clever work from Jules-Anthony Vilsaint down the left.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Montreal thought they should have had a penalty when Mathieu Choiniere went down under a challenge from Marcelo Weigandt but referee Drew Fischer waved away the appeals.

Montreal had enjoyed an upset win in Florida against a weakened Miami team in March and another surprise looked on the cards when they went 2-0 up in the 32nd.

Vilsaint collected Ariel Lassiter's sharp pull back from the left and showed great poise as he picked his spot with a side-foot finish into the far corner.

Messi briefly left the field for attention after a heavy challenge and while the Argentine was on the sidelines, his team won a free-kick in the area -- where the World Cup winner can be so deadly.

In the absence of the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner, Paraguayan Matias Rojas took the free-kick and delivered a finish worthy of his captain, curling the ball over the wall and into the corner.

On the stroke of half-time, Miami drew level when Julian Gressel whipped in a low corner and Suarez bundled the ball home from close range for his 11th league goal of the season.

Miami looked a different team and it was no surprise when they got the winner in the 59th minute, the impressive Rojas clipping the ball over a pushed up Montreal defence and Benjamin Cremaschi latched on to the pass before poking home.

Montreal produced some late pressure but Miami held firm as they secured their eighth win in 13 games.

Football

luis suarez / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

51m | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

1h | Videos
Netanyahu announced to fight alone

Netanyahu announced to fight alone

2h | Videos
Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

12h | Videos