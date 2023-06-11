'Inter didn’t deserve to lose'

Sports

AFP
11 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

'Inter didn’t deserve to lose'

The Italian side were surprise finalists, reaching this stage for the first time since they won it in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

AFP
11 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 12:34 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi insisted his side were unlucky to lose Saturday's Champions League final after going down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against overwhelming favourites Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

"We do have regrets because defeat is the worst thing in sport but I have to congratulate my lads," Inzaghi said after the final was decided by a solitary second-half goal from Rodri.

"They are very disappointed but they should be very proud of the way they played.

"We didn't deserve to lose. We played against a top team, absolutely, but Inter also played a great final."

The Italian side were surprise finalists, reaching this stage for the first time since they won it in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

However, they held their own for long spells and came desperately close to equalising after falling behind, first when Federico Dimarco's header hit the bar, then when substitute Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range late on.

"We were on a par with Manchester City. We are very disappointed but as I said yesterday (Friday) I would not change my players for anyone else and tonight everyone saw why I said that," added Inzaghi.

Inter finish the season with two trophies, having won both the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia.

They also came third in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

"The team has proved over the last three months when everyone is available that it is up to playing in this competition and we can have our say in it," Inzaghi added.

Football

Simone Inzaghi / inter milan / champions league

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

What are children putting in their mouths?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

1d | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA