Injury behind Taskin's reluctance to play Tests, confirms pacer

Multiple recent reports in the local media suggested that Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed could quit Test cricket. Many theories started circulating but on Thursday, the quick confirmed that his recurring shoulder injury is behind the potential move.

Taskin last played in the longest form of the game in June last year against Afghanistan.

"An MRI at the time of the World Cup revealed a 45% tear in my shoulder," Taskin told reporters. "Now I am managing it and playing. But a larger tear will make surgery mandatory. If I undergo it, I could be out for eight to 12 months. I don't know how the rhythm [after the surgery] will be."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to clear its stance but it is almost certain that Taskin will have a long break from Tests.

"[They will] sit after the BPL. The board [members] will sit after the arrival of the coach. Then there will be a conversation," he said.

Taskin said he could be back in Tests if his fitness improves. "If the condition improves, I will try to play Tests. I have requested the board not to consider me for Tests for now. The medical team is here, so there is nothing to hide," he stated.