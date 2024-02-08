Injury behind Taskin's reluctance to play Tests, confirms pacer

Sports

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 05:47 pm

Related News

Injury behind Taskin's reluctance to play Tests, confirms pacer

Taskin last played in the longest form of the game in June last year against Afghanistan.

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 05:47 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Multiple recent reports in the local media suggested that Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed could quit Test cricket. Many theories started circulating but on Thursday, the quick confirmed that his recurring shoulder injury is behind the potential move.

Taskin last played in the longest form of the game in June last year against Afghanistan. 

"An MRI at the time of the World Cup revealed a 45% tear in my shoulder," Taskin told reporters. "Now I am managing it and playing. But a larger tear will make surgery mandatory. If I undergo it, I could be out for eight to 12 months. I don't know how the rhythm [after the surgery] will be."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to clear its stance but it is almost certain that Taskin will have a long break from Tests.

"[They will] sit after the BPL. The board [members] will sit after the arrival of the coach. Then there will be a conversation," he said. 

Taskin said he could be back in Tests if his fitness improves. "If the condition improves, I will try to play Tests. I have requested the board not to consider me for Tests for now. The medical team is here, so there is nothing to hide," he stated.

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

3h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

8h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

49m | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

1h | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

2h | Videos
Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

20h | Videos