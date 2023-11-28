Indian Police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

Sports

AFP
28 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 08:21 pm

Related News

Indian Police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

Police said Tuesday that the students were arrested following "anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them" after the match.

AFP
28 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 08:21 pm
Indian Police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

Indian police in Kashmir have arrested seven university students under tough anti-terrorism laws for alleged intimidation after they celebrated Australia's victory over India in the Cricket World Cup final.

Police said Tuesday that the students were arrested following "anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them" after the match.

Hosts India were favourites to capture the one-day cricket crown in the November 19 final but they lost to Australia in a six-wicket defeat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full, but administering separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.

Police said the Kashmiri students at an agriculture university were arrested last week after a complaint filed by another student, who came from outside the territory.

"They started abusing me and targeting me for being supporter of my country and also threatened me to shut up otherwise I would be shooted (sic)," the police case file seen by AFP notes, quoting the complainant.

Police charged the seven students under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terrorism law, as well as other sections of the penal code.

Many people in Indian-controlled Kashmir support any cricket team playing against India -- including arch-rival Pakistan -- and fireworks were set off in the main city Srinagar to celebrate Australia's victory.

The arrests were criticised by Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir's former chief minister.

"Why is there so much fear, restlessness and paranoia only because some students celebrated Australia's victory?" Mufti told reporters on Tuesday.

"You... want to destroy their lives for cheering the team of their choice and for expressing happiness when that team plays well. I condemn it," she said.

India has used the vaguely worded UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.

It allows people to be held for six months -- often rolled over -- without being charged, and bail is virtually impossible.

In 2021, police detained six residents and opened an investigation under UAPA against several hundred students in the territory who celebrated when Pakistan defeated India in a high-octane T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai.

Police in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, to explain the context of the recent arrests, which they claimed were not about "airing personal preference of a particular sporting team".

Cricket

India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

4h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

6h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

1h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

3h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

4h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

6h | TBS Economy