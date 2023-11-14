India will be nervous facing Black Caps: Taylor

Sports

Reuters
14 November, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

India will be nervous facing Black Caps: Taylor

Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford and the 39-year-old backed them to cause another upset in Mumbai on Wednesday that would send them into a third consecutive final.

Reuters
14 November, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 11:51 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India are favourites heading into their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand but the hosts will be nervous about facing a side who are at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, former Black Caps skipper Ross Taylor said.

Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford and the 39-year-old backed them to cause another upset in Mumbai on Wednesday that would send them into a third consecutive final.

"Four years ago India went into the semi-final in Manchester as the form side in the tournament while we were more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four," Taylor wrote in his ICC column.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage.

"But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side."

India are the only side to win all nine of their group matches this year, including a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala, but Taylor said conditions would be different at the batter-friendly Wankhede Stadium.

"When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first 10 overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three," Taylor said.

"There's Shubman Gill, the number one player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle-order under pressure.

"If you can do that, it stifles them and affects how early they can assert their dominance.

"When they're bowling, it's similar. You want to score runs but it's also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Ross Taylor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

19h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy