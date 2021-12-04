India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, BCCI confirm

04 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 12:56 pm

India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, BCCI confirm

The four T20Is, which were also originally part of the tour fixture, will be played later.

04 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 12:56 pm
India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, BCCI confirm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that Team India would tour South Africa, but only for a three-Test series and three ODIs.

The four T20Is, which were also originally part of the tour fixture, will be played later.

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.

There has been a lot of doubt around the tour to South Africa because of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, in the country that has led to a surge in cases and hospitalisations, especially in the Gauteng province where India are scheduled to play the first two Tests before moving south to Cape Town.

More to follow…

Cricket

