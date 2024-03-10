India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

Sports

AFP
10 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

The Indian team moved past Australia who are now second in the table, according to the rankings released by the International Cricket Council late Saturday.

AFP
10 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India have climbed to the No 1 spot in test cricket rankings following an emphatic 4-1 series victory against England.

The Indian team moved past Australia who are now second in the table, according to the rankings released by the International Cricket Council late Saturday.

India lost the opening test against England before bouncing back to win the remaining four matches, including the final game which ended in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In January, India had slipped to second place in test rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa.

Australia overtook India at the top after sweeping the three-test series at home against Pakistan.

Currently Australia lead the two-test series against New Zealand 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia test in Christchurch.

India are already the No 1 team in one-day and T20 internationals.

They are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings table.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

3h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

9h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

1h | Videos
A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

2h | Videos
How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

3h | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

4h | Videos