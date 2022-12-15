India all out for 404 in first innings after Miraz, Taijul share 8 wickets between them

India were all out for 404 runs in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.

Mehidy Hasan claimed the last wicket to finish with 4-112 while Taijul Islam grabbed 4-133 as India added 126 runs on the second day, after resuming on 278-6.

Ravichandran Ashwin made India's third half-century before he was dismissed for 58, after Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 and Shreyas Iyer 86.

India began the day from an overnight score of 278/6 and lost Shreyas Iyer early in the opening session. Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin stitched a 92-run stand for the 8th wicket, driving India close to 400.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara and Iyer helped India recover from a tough situation on Day 1 as the tourists reached 278/6 at stumps. India at one stage were reduced to 48/3, but Pujara stood firm at one end, before being cleaned up by Taijul Islam on 90. Iyer finished the day unbeaten on 82.

There was also some help for the seamers yesterday with the new ball but in general, it's been a decent batting track if the batters have looked to apply themselves.

Bangladesh's bowlers toiled hard and would have had much better returns to show if their fielders had supported them properly.

Quite a few dropped catches were seen and only time will tell whether those will be costly or not. Taijul plugged away at one end with nagging accuracy and his spin partner Mehidy had a much better outing today as the duo finished with four apiece.

Ebadot also bowled exceedingly well and he was finally rewarded this morning with the big wicket of Iyer. A tricky passage to tea awaits the home side.