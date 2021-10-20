ICC changes rule midway through T20 World Cup, Bangladesh could end up in Group 1

Sports

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 01:52 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) previously announced that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play the teams of Group 1 and 2 respectively if they qualify for the Super 12s, irrespective of their group standings in the first round. But it has changed the rules midway through the tournament. 

A media release from the ICC on 17 October read, "If Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualify from the first round, they will retain the seedings of A1 and B1 respectively for the Super 12s. The top two teams from each group of the Super 12s will make the knockouts, the matchups being – A1 v B2 and B2 v A1."

But the ICC has amended the seedings offered to these teams and now the group standings will determine whether Bangladesh will face the teams of Group 1 or Group 2 on qualification. "On Super 12 qualification – the teams that finish top of the standings in Group A and Group B, will take the position of A1 and B1 in the Super 12s. Therefore A2 and B2 will be taken by the second-place teams in each group respectively. It is not done on Round 1 group seedings," a media advisory that has been published today said.

Bangladesh's net run rate is the lowest among teams that have won at least a match in Group B. So Bangladesh qualifying for the main round as the group runner-up is very much possible. In that case, they will have to face England, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and the winners of Group A.

