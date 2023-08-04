I aim to reach the UFC as the first Bangladesh-born fighter: 'Superman’ Shaj Haque

UFC, Bellator, One Championship and names like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Adesanya are very well known in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world. Now we're hoping there will be a future star from Bangladesh. His name is none other than Shajidul Haque who goes by the name "Superman Shaj".

Shaj made history on the final day of 2022 in London, England, at Cage Warrior 148, by becoming the first-ever Bangladeshi champion not only for cage warrior, but in any professional MMA promotion. He continued to make more history with his first-ever title defence on 29 July in Rome, Italy, by defeating Michele Martignoni.

Shaj who was born in Bangladesh moved to the UK at a very young age and he represents Bangladesh as well as England in the MMA circuit. The Business Standard caught up with Shaj after his successful defence at Cage Warrior 158.

Shaj started MMA as a means to learn self-defence at the age of 14. He had originally started off with kickboxing and transitioned into MMA.

"I was small for my age in school. I enjoyed it, so I continued it. It gave me something healthy and productive to focus on at a young age," Shaj told TBS, speaking about the start of his journey.

Currently the coach of Ace MMA in South Shields, England, Shaj shared some of his stories about his recent experience.

First title challenge: What was the experience?

It was a good challenge, I was facing a champion from a higher-weight division. It was in his home country of Italy, where he had lots of support. I felt great being able to represent Bangladesh, where I was born, in such a big international fight.

What are the challenges you have faced in your career so far?

I have faced many challenges throughout my career. This sport is very hard; everyone knows it is physically tough but it is also mentally, socially and financially very challenging. I miss a lot of time with my family and friends, I miss lots of special occasions due to preparation, and what people often do not know is that the training for fights often costs a lot more than I make from fighting.

The most famous fighter that came through Cage Warriors is Conor McGregor, who reached the pinnacle of mixed martial arts. Do you see yourself going on a similar journey?

I don't see myself quite like Conor Mcgregor; I think he is a very different type of person. However, I do aim to reach the UFC as their first Bangladesh-born fighter and hope to inspire youths and grow the sport in Bangladesh like Conor did in Ireland.

Out of the promotions you fought in, which one has been the most competitive so far?

I don't think there is a specific one that was more competitive than the other. I have fought world-class fighters in many different promotions, so I cannot name a specific one.

Would you ever fight in the Asian circuit?

Earlier in my career I did try to fight on SFL in India, but for some unknown reason, they did not give me a fight. I am unsure what opportunities I will get in the future, but if the right one comes up in Asia, I would always consider it.

Tell us about your logo.

My logo is a personal touch that shows my Bangladeshi heritage and represents my fight name, Superman. Regardless of my circumstances, I appreciate where I live in England, but I also do not forget where I am from.

What's next Bellator, PFL or UFC?

I am not sure. I would love a UFC opportunity, Inshallah. It would be amazing to make Bangladeshi MMA history again, but the fight game has a lot of politics involved, and not all the best fighters always get the opportunity. I hope with enough support from Bangladeshi fans the UFC sees me and offers me a contract.

Regardless, I will continue to improve myself and see what opportunities I get, and keep trying to achieve, as much as possible, the best I can.

Apart from the last title defence, what's your fondest memory in MMA so far?

I have a lot of great memories, it's difficult to pick one out. For me, one of the biggest moments was when I fought for the Made4TheCage European Bantamweight Title vs Ronnie Mann. This was my first professional title, but what made it more memorable was Ronnie Mann was one of the greatest bantamweights in the UK and I was fighting him above my normal weight class. Many said I was crazy for accepting the fight, but it was an amazing moment when I proved everyone wrong by winning and becoming a European Champion.

What would be your message to aspiring MMA fighters in Bangladesh?

For those that are just starting, my first advice is to NOT think about being a fighter. My advice is to enjoy the training, use it to learn self-defence, or get fit and healthy. If you enjoy the training you will naturally become good enough to be a competitor. Then continue to look for ways to always improve yourself and be willing to step outside of your comfort zone.