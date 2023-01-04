Shaj 'Superman' Haque first Bangladeshi world champion of Cage Warriors Fly Weight

Bangladesh's Shaj Haque, who lives in England, became the first Bangladeshi world champion of Cage Warriors in the Fly Weight category. He beat Sam Creasey from England on his way to the championship. The championship battle took place in London on New Year's eve.

Nicknamed 'Superman', Shaj is also the head coach of a physical fitness centre named ACE MMA in South Shields, England.

Shaj fought the same opponent, Creasey, six years ago and won via unanimous decision.

Shaj was seen crying after he sealed the championship in a video shared from his Facebook profile.

The championship will see him making debut at UFC.