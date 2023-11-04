London-based Bangladeshi fighter wears Palestine flag on winning debut in Pro MMA

Sports

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 12:33 pm

Related News

London-based Bangladeshi fighter wears Palestine flag on winning debut in Pro MMA

In just one minute and eight seconds during the first round, Kamali defeated Jimmy van Bemmelen, a 37-year-old Dutch opponent.

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 12:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shah Kamali, a fighter from Bangladesh based in London, sported the Palestinian flag both before and after making his debut in Amsterdam as a professional mixed martial artist.

In just one minute and eight seconds during the first round, Kamali defeated Jimmy van Bemmelen, a 37-year-old Dutch opponent.

It was in the heavyweight division of the Levels Fight League.

Just before the fight, Kamali was walking towards the platform while holding a Bangladeshi flag on his forehead and a Palestine flag in his hands.

In an additional show of support for the Palestinian people who are now being ambushed by Israel on their own land, the 25-year-old donned the Palestine flag following the stunning victory.

Born in the Sylhet division's Sunamganj area, Kamali had previously won all six of his amateur bouts.

 

Others

Mixed Martial Arts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

6h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

1h | TBS Markets
What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories