London-based Bangladeshi fighter wears Palestine flag on winning debut in Pro MMA

Shah Kamali, a fighter from Bangladesh based in London, sported the Palestinian flag both before and after making his debut in Amsterdam as a professional mixed martial artist.

In just one minute and eight seconds during the first round, Kamali defeated Jimmy van Bemmelen, a 37-year-old Dutch opponent.

It was in the heavyweight division of the Levels Fight League.

Just before the fight, Kamali was walking towards the platform while holding a Bangladeshi flag on his forehead and a Palestine flag in his hands.

In an additional show of support for the Palestinian people who are now being ambushed by Israel on their own land, the 25-year-old donned the Palestine flag following the stunning victory.

Born in the Sylhet division's Sunamganj area, Kamali had previously won all six of his amateur bouts.